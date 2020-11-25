Local leaders call on community to confront COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Local healthcare officials and community leaders are once again calling on residents of Wichita County to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

In addition to a public service announcement released Tuesday, which can be seen above, community leaders released a letter to the public Wednesday morning further urging compliance with CDC guidelines.

“The decisions we make in the coming days have the ability to directly affect the health of our community,” Wichita Falls Director of Communication and Marketing Lindsay Barker said.

Officials included in the letter include:

Lou Kreidler — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director

Darron Leiker — City Manager, City of Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Mayor and City Council

Wichita County Judge and Commissioners

Phyllis Cowling — President and CEO of United Regional Health Care System

Jerry Myers, MD — CEO and Medical Director of Kell West Regional Hospital

Rebecca McCain — CEO of Electra Hospital District

Dianne M. Cooper, MD — Wichita County Medical Society President

Allen Patterson — CEO of Community Healthcare Center

Jeanna Berry — CFO of Clinics of North Texas, LLP

Dr. Suzanne Shipley — President of Midwestern State University

Dr. Dusty Johnston — President of Vernon College

Michael Kuhrt — Superintendent of Wichita Falls Independent School District

Henry Florsheim — President and CEO of Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce

Jana Schmader — Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Inc.

The letter states that more than 6,600 Wichita County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 122 people have died since the pandemic began in March.

Local officials said in the letter that at the current rate of infection, it is projected that Wichita County could see an average of 1,000+ new cases per week before the end of the year.

The letter also emphasizes critical care capacity at United Regional Health Care System, which has been operating at or near full capacity for the past month, largely due to a lack of available staff.

Please find the full letter from local leaders below: