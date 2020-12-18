Local leaders, colleagues reflect on Rep. Mac Thornberry’s 26-year congressional career ahead of retirement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In Jan. 2021, a new District 13 congressman will be sworn in to try and fill the shoes of a Texas congressional pioneer.

Rep. Mac Thornberry announced his retirement in Sept. 2019 after a quarter-century of dedication to his district.

“I had no clue that I would ever be here this long,” Thornberry said.

The year is 1995. Mac Thornberry, a lawyer and cattle businessman from Clarendon, is making his way to Capitol Hill. The freshman congressman arriving in Washington in a history-making year.

“The biggest surprise was that Republicans became a majority for the first time in 40 years when I was first elected and nobody ever thought that was even possible,” Thornberry said. “We’ve been back and forth several times since that.”

Thornberry ran for re-election two years later. Then again and again. 12 more campaigns and 12 more victories.

“A local elected person, there’s a lot of demands placed on your time and on your family, multiply whatever that is locally by 100 and you take on someone in Congress,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Gossom will never forget the day Thornberry knocked on his door. The first-time candidate spent that Saturday afternoon campaigning with his wife.

He knocked on Gossom’s door and the two couples got to know one another over a glass of tea.

“There are no errors around Mac Thornberry or Sally or their children,” Gossom said.

Seven years later, the attacks of 9/11 happened.

Thornberry had just wrapped up breakfast at the Pentagon with Donald Rumsfeld, then-Secretary of Defense when the third plane hit the Pentagon.

“That was not only a dramatic event, but it really changed so much when it comes to national security and our daily lives,” Thornberry said.

Thornberry dedicated his time in Washington to national and domestic defense, but looking back, to him, it’s not so much about threats outside of our nation.

“People ask me, what keeps you up at night, well it’s not the Russians, the Chinese, the Iranians, the terrorists or anybody else,” Thornberry said. “The only thing that keeps me up at night are the decisions that we make for ourselves and the only ones who can defeat America are Americans.”

It’s his way of holding true to his character and the interests of his district that impresses District 69 State Representative James Frank.

“Obviously he was a politician, but he seemed to be above that, he didn’t get into some of the partisan yelling and screaming and just seemed to always keep it on a classy level,” Frank said. “Yet was always effective at getting things done.”

That trait didn’t just capture the attention of Texas state leaders, it turned heads on Capitol Hill.

It led Thornberry to the top spot on the House Armed Services Committee: a first for a Texan.

“Do everything you can to keep it bipartisan because if our troops are out on a ship somewhere or out in the desert or out on a hill they don’t really care or it doesn’t matter to them whose Republican, whose Democrat,” Thornberry said. “They wanna know that Congress has their back.”

“Now anybody whose a military member can reach out to the chairman and so we did take phone calls outside of the district from people that were frustrated about what was happening in the military,” Thornberry’s District Director Sandra Ross said. “That was an exciting time.”

Ross spent 12 years in his office, the Wichita Falls native served as Thornberry’s eyes and ears in District 13.

“The people that live here know who I am, I live with them, I’m in the same community, we have the same concerns and values,” Ross said. “So I think it’s a lot easier when you have staff that are from the area because they know who they’re talking to.”

Ross left her job of 18 years to take a chance working for the congressman and for the people of a district she’s called home all her life.

“Anything that had to do with protecting our soldiers, taking care of their families, those are the things that he really is most proud of,” Ross said. “I think it’s been fun for us to watch that.”

Wichita Falls, known locally for its traditions, its revitalization of downtown and its history, but one thing is top of mind, both for people there and for the former Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

“It’s hard to think about Mac without thinking about his influence on Sheppard [Air Force Base],” Frank said.

“He never lost sight of that,” Gossom said.

“He was always very very mindful of Sheppard and protecting Sheppard against another background or against any other changes that we might have,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

“He’s just been a tireless supporter of not only the 13th Congressional District here in Texas, but Sheppard Air Force Base in particular,” former WF mayor and Sheppard Military Affairs Committee President Glenn Barham said.

Barham has witnessed Thornberry’s influence on SAFB first hand and three key decisions stand out.

“Last fiscal year Sheppard received over $200 million for infrastructure improvements, in the 2010 to 2012 time frame, through the National Defense Authorization Acts for those three years, Congressman Thornberry introduced statutory language that ultimately allowed Romania to become a member of the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilots Training Program,” Barham said. “Romania, they now have instructors and students participating right here at Sheppard, again through the National Defense Authorization Act, Congressman Thornberry played a key role in mitigating the impact of wind farm development on military operations.”

Two and a half decades in Washington with a lifetime of lessons. One sticking for Thornberry though and that’s at the end of the day it’s not about who is red or who is blue.

“Politics has changed a lot, and particularly these days where getting things done is not necessarily the highest priority,” Thornberry said. “So I think it’s time for me to move on to do something else for a host of reasons including the way that politics has changed.”

In a changing political environment and after 26 years, Thornberry takes his last vote on the hill and a final yield in the House Chambers.

“A strong vote will show the troops that we support them, a strong vote will show the advisories that we can stand together to support this nation and that is what this bill is really all about,” Thornberry said about his last National Defense Authorization Act in Congress.

Thornberry said he’s just not sure what he wants to do next and all he knows is that he does want to work.

He finds it highly unlikely he’d run for another office again.

He said his proudest accomplishment is if the people he works for think he’s done his best to represent their interest and our country’s interests.

Former White House Doctor and Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson will serve as the next congressman for District 13.