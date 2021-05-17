Local legends, former students, political leaders among possible namesakes for new WFISD schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charlye O. Farris, Frank Kell, Joe Golding, Kay Dillard, and Virgil B. Taylor are among the local historical figures nominated to be the namesake for the two state-of-the-art high schools in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls ISD has a committee is comprised of 40 individuals – 10 students, 10 staff members, 10 parents, and 10 community members to review nomination forms, forward all nominees to the board, and recommend no more than five names. The board reserves the right to consider all nominations.

According to the criteria for the naming of facilities, the new high schools can be named after a person who has served the school district or community, after any local, state, or national heroic figure, after any local geographic area, including a subdivision or after a district property donor. According to school district leaders, a person must also be deceased to have a school named in their honor.

KFDX requested the list of 140 potential school names for the new high schools. These are all of the names that were submitted for consideration, according to WFISD officials. However, names that are ineligible due to board policy have been removed from the list.

Some of the local names being considered:

Burtt William Lauck

Charlye O. Farris

Dale Minniear

Frank Kell

Harry Patterson

James Martin Hoggard

Joe Golding

Joseph A. Kemp

Kay Dillard

Larry McMurtry

Lauren Landavazo

Lloyd Ruby

Nelson Haggerty

Tom Landry

Virgil B. Taylor

Yajaira Garcia

Discussion of school names began in May. According to the timeline provided by the WFISD, the school board will receive a report with the top five names on June 21. The school board is slated to vote on a name in July.

On November 3, Wichita Falls voters approved a $276.415 million bond proposition to build two new high schools. The two high schools will replace the three schools that are currently in use.

Wichita Falls High School will be retired, and Rider High School and Hirschi High School will transition to middle schools.

The new high schools are scheduled to open in Fall 2024. One school will be located near the Career Education Center at Windthorst Road and Henry S. Grace Freeway. The other will be on the west side of town at 6422 Seymour Highway.

On May 1, voters approved a $13.585 million bond issue to build athletic and fine arts facilities at the new schools.