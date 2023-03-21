WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Built around 1949 and named after the Miller Brothers, the M.B. Corral was home to several legendary music artists, from Elvis and Tina Turner to Loretta Lynn and several other big-name acts.

Fast forward to 2023, event organizers and the owners of Legends Roadhouse, located at the old M.B. Corral, are hoping the Local Legend Music Festival will be the perfect platform for up-and-coming artists, who hope that one day they too will be considered a legend, and all for a great cause.

Organizers said all proceeds from this festival will go into a local nonprofit that many say tends to be overlooked at times: The Arc of Wichita Falls. Not only are you helping out a great organization, but you’ll also get to jam out the entire time!

After taking over what was formerly known as Our Place Eatery and Spirits, the owner of the newly-opened Legends Roadhouse, Matthew White, is hoping to bring back what this building is most known for, music.

“That was one of the biggest opportunities I felt like we had for the local community and also bringing live music back to the area, especially after the last three years and all of the events that shut down,” White said.

Local Legends Music Fest organizer, Lee Ewell said not only is this event the perfect platform for local artists and local business owners, but they’re really hosting the event for The Arc.

“Unfortunately, sometimes they get overlooked as far as the way charities go, but we thought that they were well-deserving for this benefit that we’re holding,” Ewell said.

A benefit that puts many local artists in the same exact spots as some of the heroes that were performing here decades ago.

“They have got the largest venue in town, and it’s got a very storied history. We’ve had performances from Elvis to Ike and Tina turner from years back. It’s just got legends and such a history to it,” Ewell said.

Ewell said if you don’t think you’ll enjoy the music being played, you’re sadly mistaken.

“No matter what kind of music you’re into, we’re going to be providing it. As I said, we’re going to have nine bands on the main stage, and we’re going to have seven acoustic acts going on, and we’ve got something for everybody for that day,” Ewell said.

A day Ewell hopes will turn local artists into music legends, and all for a great cause.

The Local Legends Music Fest kicks off next Saturday, April 1st, beginning with a pub crawl and poker run. Registration starts at 10 a.m., kickstands up at 11 p.m. Live music starts at noon and will run all the way until midnight.

To get in, all you have to do is make a donation of $10 or more. For more information on this event and a complete lineup of artists, click here.