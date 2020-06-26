Local liquor stores anticipate rise in traffic after executive order closes bars once again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Liquor stores will once again be the main source of spirits for most thirsty customers.

“I expect probably the same thing this time as the bars close again,” Kocks Liquor Beer and Wine co-owner Victor Kocks said.

It was just over a month that bars in Texas reopened during the pandemic, but they have closed again as cases surge in many areas.

So, now local liquor stores, like Kocks and Kemp Circle Liquor are getting ready for a surge in demand for cases, of another kind.

“It peaked with the bar business down and it started back down again so hopefully it won’t last too long and the transition will be quicker,” Kocks said.

“I think that it’s going to be a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be,” Tracie Wood, owner of Circle Kemp Liquor, said.

Kocks anticipates the drive-thru window business to pick up during this time, something that can help keep people safe even with more customers coming in.

“People will probably be buying more packaged stuff through the window, rather than coming around to the front or back to the bars again,” Kocks said. “Especially with the older and middle aged people we expect to have a lot more drive in window business then we had in the last few weeks.”

Wood said he sees upcoming events adding even more business on top of bars being shuttered.

“This weekend you have Rednecks with Paychecks, it’s going to be a busy weekend, next weekend’s 4th of July, bars being closed,” Wood said. “Not sure if they’re going to have the fireworks stuff, I’m assuming they’re going to, so people will still be barbecuing so I think business will be good.”

Hoping that business continues to boom into the peak summer months.