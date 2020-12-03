Local Lowe’s employees hope for community participation in second toy drive, despite COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Last year, Jacquline Wright wanted to do something for the community, so she and other Lowe’s employees started a toy drive.

Last year, they raised around $2,000 and donated it to the woman’s shelter.

Now this year, despite COVID-19, she along with her co-workers wants the public to donate what they can.

She said with COVID-19, many families are in need this holiday season. She hopes she can receive more donations this year than last year.

“It’s something that we can do together. We are hosting it, but they are bringing the toys to us to give to the community. So, the management is getting involved, workers and everybody so we can help our community,” Wright said. ” Basically it’s a big thing to help people.”

The drive started Nov. 20 and will end Dec. 20.

All items must be unopened.

If you would like to donate, stop by Lowe’s in the paint section’s front desk.