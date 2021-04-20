Local McDonald’s hope to add 200 new employees with four-day hiring event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This time last year, Texoma saw some of the highest unemployment rates we’ve ever seen.

Now in April 2021, local McDonald’s locations will look to help people get back to work.

“Yes, we are looking to hire 200 new employees,” local McDonald’s owner Elizabeth Clarke said.

Clarke and her husband Travis own three different McDonald’s in the area, the one on Kemp, the one where McNiel meets Southwest Parkway, and then the one in Burkburnett.

200 new employees is the goal, as they safely work their way back to normal with plexiglass barriers, masks, gloves, temperature checks, hand washing, you name it.

And they want to make it even easier on people to apply, you can just text “apply” to 3-6-4-5-3, pick which location you want and send your application!

“To offer candidates a new convenient and safe way to apply,” Clarke said. “Our goal at R&S Foods is to provide a safe and diverse work environment.”

Assistant Supervisor for the McDonald’s on Kemp Chrissie Fuentes can back that up.

“I’ve been with McDonald’s for about 23-24 years, I started at this location, this Kemp street location at 16 years old,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes has spent that time climbing the ladder during her career.

“I was a crew trainer for about 6 years before moving to a shifts manager position,” Fuentes said. “Then I moved up to be a GM, now I’m an assistant supervisor, training to be a supervisor.”

A perfect example of the growth they can provide that many may not see day-to-day.

“It’s just not all about working at McDonald’s, fast food, flipping burgers. There’s a lot of opportunity to grow and train and make a lot of good money with what I’m doing here,” Fuentes said.

Undoubtedly a lot of opportunity, as the Clarkes take direction from corporate on opening up further, they get ready with a full staff.

“Ultimately we follow all of the CDC and local health department procedures to keep our employees and customers safe, we will be opening our locations’ lobbies for takeout only on May 1st,” Clarke said.

Ready to show off all the new flavors, like pink lemonade, strawberry watermelon; or whether you like crispy, with the new sandwiches, they’re anticipating a couple hundred extra helpers in the coming days.

McDonald’s is hosting this hiring fair starting tomorrow, April 21st through Saturday, the 24th!

More information on how to apply can, you can click here, or here for their Facebook page.

You can even text “Apply” to 36453, then you’ll select one of three locations, and you will be able to click a link and send your application directly!