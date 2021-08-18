Local medical experts ready to roll out booster shots

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details have been released on the plan for COVID-19 booster shots.

The plan, which is subject to FDA evaluation and approval, would offer a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Roll-out is set to begin the week of September 20 and people would be eligible eight months after their second dose. Midwestern State University Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson says it’s coming at the right time with winter months ahead and COVID not going anywhere.

“And, it looks like this Delta variant is going to ramp up really quickly and strain our resources. Hopefully, it will be over sooner, but I don’t think we can count on that and whenever it reaches that baseline, that equilibrium, I think we’re going to have endemic COVID. It’s going to be around a long time if someone offers you a booster, I would take it and I will take it myself,” Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson added they he a lot of vaccine in stock that is going slowly. So, they’re ready to start giving out boosters. And, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Director Lou Kreidler says they will begin offering third doses Thursday to those with compromised immune systems.

Experts anticipate booster shots will eventually be needed for people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.