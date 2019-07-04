Local military members express why they serve

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

The men and women who put their lives on the line for our freedom are also being celebrated this Fourth of July.

Two military members stationed at Sheppard Airforce Base answer why they chose to serve in the first place.

2nd Lt. Zach Wilson is a third generation military member who knew from a young age he wanted to defend our nation.

“Both of my grandfathers served in the Navy, one was in World War II, the other was in Korea [and] my dad was a TOW Gunner in Desert Storm,” Wilson said.

Because of these influences, Wilson said he dedicated much of his life training and following in similar footsteps.

As Americans barbecue, watch fireworks or just have quality family time, those who serve don’t want people to forget this.

“There are a lot of things that are going on in this country that I think if we just take some time to step back and actually reflect on some of the positive history that we’ve managed to create, one of the biggest positives is the fact that we’re here and it all happened because of Independence Day,” 362nd Training Squadron Instructor Supervisor Rogelio Velasquez said.

“It’s always important to remember the reason that this is all possible is due to the sacrifices and the work that was put in by previous generations and the people who are serving now overseas,” Velasquez said.

Generations like Instructor Supervisor Rogelio Velasquez who served in the US Armed Forces for 20 years.

Velasquez said he could never repay the air force for molding him and now he wants to give back.

“The opportunity to influence how the next generation of crew chiefs are going to be viewed, how they are going to perform,” Velasquez said.

Both men admit that they will be enjoying America’s 243rd birthday differently than before now that they know the sacrifice it takes to secure freedom for all Americans.