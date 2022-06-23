WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Habitat for Humanity received a large donation from Flat Branch Home Loans.

The nonprofit housing organization works in local communities all across 50 states, and on Thursday, June 23, they were presented with a $5,000 check for June celebrating Home Ownership Month.

The Senior Mortgage Banker for Flat Branch Homes, Caroline Groves, said they were happy to help people achieve the American Dream.

“Any help that we can give for Habitat for Humanity that can go and help people, whether it’s renovating a home or building a home, just people attain that homeownership, that American Dream that everybody wants,” Groves said.

Find more information on the Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity, including ways to donate and volunteer, here.