WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for theatres across the nation and a big weekend for superhero movie fans like Robert Brown, who says he’s been anticipating the release of the newest batman movie starring Robert Pattinson for a while now.

“I’ve seen some other movies that he was in, and he’s a pretty good actor, so I’m pretty excited to see how he does it,” Brown said. “I’m curious to see if he’s going to have the Christian Bale voice.”

The Batman movie has nearly a three-hour run time, but super-fans like David Dickerman said the film is filled with excitement at every turn.

“The acting in it was good,” Dickerman said. “You actually got to see the action of the fight scenes and everything, so you got the hand-to-hand combat and everything. It was very nitty-gritty, noir-type Batman which was really good.”

After the theatre industry took a major hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, fans said big releases like these are something they are glad to see return.

“I know businesses have been hurting ’cause of COVID, so I’m sure now people are probably going to start rushing back through,” Brown said. “I actually saw one movie during COVID; we actually had to rent out the whole theatre, one room, just for 20 people.”

Being able to come in and enjoy the latest take on a classic film is something local movie goers say feels good.

“This movie – I was waiting because it was supposed to come out during COVID, and I was waiting on that,” Dickerman said. “It finally came in and everything, finally got to watch it, so I’m happy about it.”

A sense of normalcy and excitement is returning to our local theatres. The Batman will be playing at Cinemark through the weekend. Find showtimes here.

The movie will also be playing at the Graham drive-in theatre. Find details here.