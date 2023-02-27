WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No matter who you are, or where you go in the world, music has the power and rhythm to bring us all together.

“I’ve been in music forever, my whole life so it’s everything,” music artist Sho Money said.

Wichita Falls has a growing music scene, more specifically a hip-hop scene and there’s two artists at the front of it all.

“It’s my life. I don’t know how to do nothing else really you know what I mean? Other than shoot videos, I don’t know how to change no cars, no open heart surgery, I just know music. I wrote my first song in sixth grade and ever since then I’ve been in love with it,” music artist Coop D said.

Coop D and Sho Money are two local music artists who could very well be the next big thing out of Wichita Falls.

“The music scene, it’s all about everybody trying to collab together and build it up and that’s what we’ve been preaching for the past eight years probably,” Sho Money said.

Coop and Sho share that passion for music, as well as the rest of their team. They’ve been putting out records for several years now and they said while the music scene has grown locally, if hip-hop music is really going to boom in Wichita Falls, it needs a place to do so.

“Like more of stuff that we can enjoy at our age. I think that will support the music scene because there’s nowhere to go, there’s no venue, there’s nothing to support artists. How can we get our name out there?” Coop D said.

While opportunities to perform here at home do come around sometimes, this duo also spends a lot of time on the road performing all across Texas.

“The feedback sometimes you get when people know that you rap and they know that you’re true to what you saying, just the love and the feedback you get from that sometimes, sometimes that’s all you need,” Sho Money said.

While these two have dreams to touch the world with their music, they have a message, everyone can follow.

“We got a slogan, be yourself because everybody else is taken,” the two said.

And know that with a lot of hardwork and determination, you can do anything you put your mind to.

Coop D and Sho Money have a show in Dallas on March 4 at The Dive on 75. Tickets are $10 and doors open at 9:00 P.M. They’ll also be performing at the popular music festival SXSW in March! You can find more of their music here.