Local music legend takes the stage after returning from European Tour

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A musician who started his music career more than 2 decades ago here in Wichita Falls is back home and looking to put on a great show for Texomans.

Malford Milligan will be performing tonight at the Iron Horse Pub.

Meet Malford Milligan, a blues and gospel-inspired artist who got his start right here in Wichita Falls.

“I’m sitting inside the Iron Horse Pub, I was here, the first gig I did here was the Boneshakers back in 2000,” Milligan said.

Fast forward 20 years, now Milligan has 8 Best Vocalist Awards from the Austin Music Awards and has recently returned home from a European Tour, but it wasn’t an easy ride for Milligan, due to the pandemic.

“I went there a little bit before the pandemic shut it down, and I would’ve come home but me and Vickie both have underlying health issues and we didn’t want to give each other the virus, and so I stayed over there until she got her shots and then I came back and got mine,” Milligan said.

And now that Milligan is back, he’s ready to spread some positivity throughout downtown through his music.

“The main purpose for me to do music is to make people happy, I’ll be honest with you at this point, back in the day it was to not so much get attention but to break the ice and to be seen as a human being, but nowadays you know I’ve kind of done all that and I’ve really been enjoying making music and have people smile at the end of the gig,” Milligan said.

Happiness, something that Milligan said we all need in a time like this.

“It’s just going to be a good time, and I think that’s what people need right now is you know to have a good time,” Milligan said.

Which is why Milligan is encouraging anyone 21 or older to come watch the show, because not only are you helping support local music and a local business, it could be beneficial for your mental health, and just make you feel good.

Milligan is expected to take the stage around 9:30 tonight. Tickets are 12-dollars at the door.