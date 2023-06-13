WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls musician has a pending felony drug charge dismissed after a grand jury did not find enough evidence to indict him.

Clinton Lee Vines, 35, of Wichita Falls, was charged with the first-degree felony offense of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 with a weight of over four grams but under 200 grams.

Vines is the lead singer and songwriter of Clint Vines and The Hard Times, who describes themselves as, “Take some Texas country, blues, folk, and rock and roll them up into one.”

According to the arrest affidavit, the charges stem from a traffic stop with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office in October 2022, when a field test of items in Vines’ vehicle yielded a positive field test for marijuana and methamphetamine.

An order to dismiss the charge against Vines was signed by officials with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and filed with the District Clerk’s Office on June 8 after the charge was no-billed by a Wichita County Grand Jury.

Despite the charge being dismissed, Vines told Texoma’s Homepage that he’s still dealing with the repercussions of the charges being filed in the first place.

“This whole ordeal has cost me jobs, shows, and forced me to defend myself and my reputation,” Vines said in a statement to Texoma’s Homepage. “All because [of] an obviously unreliable test that WCSO continue[s] to use.”

According to Texas law, when a grand jury returns no bill of indictment, not only is the charge never formally filed but jeopardy is then attached, meaning an individual cannot be charged for the same crime again.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Vines and help him offset his legal fees and lost income remains active.

All individuals charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.