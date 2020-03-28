Local musicians taking to social media to perform, instead of taking the stage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With bars and restaurants shut down, for the time being, several local musicians have been resorting to live streaming performances, hoping to offer some peace and joy during these dark times.

KFDX 3’s Curtis Jackson sat down with local musicians James and Stacie Cook as well as Clint Vines from Clint Vines and the Hard Times to see how they’ve adapted to not being able to take the stage due to COVID-19.

Several big hit artists like Garth Brooks and others taking to social media to live stream concerts instead of taking the stage, but local musicians in Wichita Falls rely on several local establishments to get their newest music out.

“We’ve been doing some Facebook lives, it’s been working, there’s not a big crowd, we’ve been doing it from our personal pages, so our max our account can have is 5,000 people on it,” Vines said.

Vines has been a musician for several years and has relied heavily on local venues to get his music out, something that James Cook knows all too well.

“It affected me, it’s hit pretty hard not being able to play on the weekends and not being able to make that money that you rely on on the weekend, so yeah, it’s been pretty hard,” Cook said.

“I’ve canceled tons of shows as well, the majority of mine up until August have been postponed or rescheduled,” Vines said.

With Cook normally on the road doing shows, his wife Stacie doesn’t get to see him very much, so she’s soaking up all the time together that they have now.

“He’s home every single day, I actually agree with Clint, it’s been really cool and, like James said, we have so much time on our hands and being intentional with how we spend that time is really important,” Cook said.

Cook said with all this free time most folks have now, its the perfect time to hone your craft.

“I’ve been writing like crazy and anybody that has an instrument lying around the house, now is the time to pick up that mandolin that you’ve been saying I got to get around to that. Now is the time to get to that song that you’ve been wanting to get to that you just never had time to. Life has literally slowed down for the majority of us so its a chance to get creative and also that’s your opportunity to stay sane,” Cook said.

Stacie Cook does storytime on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. where she reads children’s books.

Catch James Cook performing on Thursdays at 5 p.m. and make sure to go follow Clint Vines on Facebook to catch when he announces his show.

For some of these artists, performing is their only way of income, so they ask folks to donate during their online shows if possible.