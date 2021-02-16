Local National Guard personnel on standby during winter storm after Governor Abbott’s order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local National Guard personnel are currently on standby after Governor Greg Abbott’s deployment order.

The National Guard is available to assist the department of public safety and local law enforcement with helping civilians get to any warming centers in town.

They are also available to help local officials clear roadways and to assist essential workers like healthcare professionals and power grid workers.

Officials said there are currently 13 personnel ready to move if needed.

“As far as right now, from our chain of command, we’ve been told we’re gonna look after our community in Wichita Falls,” Cpl. Santos Alambar said.

“Us being here born and raised in Wichita Falls, we just want to help the community, make sure we put back into the community. Just want to make sure everyone’s safe.”

Officials said while they wait for calls, they will be checking equipment and vehicles every day to make sure everything is up and running.

They have multiple vehicles available if any vehicles get stuck on the road.