Local National Guard troops return home after 9-month deployment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local National Guard troops got a patriotic welcome home the night of Thursday, Sept. 24 after nine months deployed.

A busload from the Bravo 4133 Artillery arrived in Wichita Falls with flags flying from the Patriot Guard Riders, who were there, and with families anxiously waiting.

The group spent nine months overseas in the UAE and Afghanistan and COVID-19 hit while abroad.

Thankfully, the unit did not lose anyone overseas.

“Honestly it’s been just a mess, there was that whole deal with Iran earlier on and then COVID hit,” Nathan Leach, who returned home, said. “So it was really interesting, not at all what we expected, lots of changes came.”

Leach said he sure is glad to be home.

His parents are thrilled too that there was no rural engagement involved in his deployment.