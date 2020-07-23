Local Native Americans react to Washington ‘Redskins’ changing its name

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Washington Redskins nickname is no longer after the organization announced July 13, 2020, they would be changing the name.

This comes after years of debate on if the name is offensive or not.

The Washington Redskins organization was founded in 1932, first being called the Boston Braves before switching to the Redskins in 1933 and then moving to Washington in 1937. But for years the name ‘Redskins’ has drawn controversy over it being offensive to Native Americans.

“I know they were trying to worship us as Indians but Redskins is insulting to Native Americans,” Seminole and Chickasaw decent Johnny Harrison said. “We’re not red and we are not skins. We’re human beings.

Back in 2013, Washington owner Dan Snyder told USA Today, “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER … you can use caps.” But in light of recent events around the country the organization announced on July 13, 2020, the Redskins would be no longer be on jerseys, helmets or anything else associated with the team.

“I think it’s a big step in the right direction for this country,” Ron Parker said. “You know, we’ve got so many problems it seems. It’s a positive thing that would be happening to heal things in this country.”

The Redskins name isn’t the only Native American related name in question. NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony tweeted on July 8, 2020, “We are not equal until all our communities are equal. In support of our Native American communities, the use of native mascot names needs to end.”

In his tweet, he cited team names like Chiefs, Braves and Indians. But Parker doesn’t think leagues need to go that far, even referencing a local school to make his case.

“A school board member came to asked me, “you know we are going to change our name,” Parker said. “And I said, ‘what’s yall’s name?’ “He said, “Quanah Indians.” I said, “well that’s not offensive to me.” “It’s not like savage and it’s not like redskin. It’s more commonly known, so I don’t see any reason to change that name.”

Harrison agrees and feels those teams don’t need to change its name.

“I’ve got a lot of kinfolks and friends in Oklahoma,” Harrison said. “It doesn’t insult us, those names, savages, redskins does.”

In the midst of a growing movement to confront racial inequality, including the removal of confederate statues and the re-branding of companies rooted in stereotypes, those like Harrison and Parker are glad a pro football team is the next to act.

A few people did reach out and said the name did not bother them, although they declined to be interviewed. Locally, Midwestern State University was forced to change its name from the Indians to the Mustangs back in 2006.

As for Washington, earlier Thursday, the organization announced they will be called the “Washington Football Team” pending adoption of a new name.