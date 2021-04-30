Local non-profit hopes to raise awareness on human trafficking with community donations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Southern Grit Advocacy is holding a fundraiser Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, 2021. Vicky Payne started the group to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Southern Grit will be set up outside of Regeneration Boutique on Maplewood selling shirts for any amount as a donation. All donations will go toward Southern Grit’s mission.

While there, guests can also sign up for a cycling team to represent the group in the annual Hotter N’ Hell Hundred.

“We want to educate people on that, and then there’s another part of it, you know, recognize the signs of trafficking so that you can report it and hopefully it will help somebody get out of that,” Payne said.

Another way they raise awareness is by visiting schools in the area where they share tips on preventing human trafficking with students.

For more information on this non-profit and its goals, or if you would like to make a donation, click here.