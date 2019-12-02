Local non-profits prep for Giving Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)—Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have come and gone. Now shoppers are still looking for the best Cyber Monday deals.

But tomorrow is a day with different feelings because it will be Giving Tuesday across Texoma, and some local nonprofits are looking forward to it so they can continue to help the community.

“Black Friday is a day you give to your friends you give to your family or people you care about but giving Tuesday Is about giving to somebody in need who doesn’t have someone who is taking care of those luxuries for meals on wheels They are in need of food the very basics of life,” The Kitchen marketing director Pam Hughes said.

Pam Hughes with the kitchen and meals on wheels of Wichita Falls said during Giving Tuesday she enjoys seeing the community come out to give because she knows all too well how some people are in need.

“More than 60 percent of our clients live below the poverty level and they say our meal is the only meal,” Hughes said. “They eat each day so it is essential for them to receive these meals and they can’t afford to pay.”

And as the giving holiday approaches, Hughes said she feels confident in the number of volunteers who help out at the organizations she works with as well as the generosity of the public.

“We are really proud to say that we haven’t had a waitlist in eight years because of contributions but we are always in need of those contributions so we can be sure whoever is hungry can be fed,” Hughes said.

And when Tuesday comes, those in need in Texoma can rest soundly knowing their neighbors are helping them out.