Local non-profits look different for National Volunteer Week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – It is the 46th annual national volunteer week in the U.S., but it’s a very different one than all the others before.

With the ongoing pandemic, most volunteering has come to a halt. Making some non-profits have to adapt online, while others hope for a speedy return to normalcy to bring those volunteers back.

“We want them to know and we want our community to know that we love our volunteers and we couldn’t do the work we do without them,” Child Advocates – CASA Red River executive director Laura Grimsinger said.

Volunteers have become few and far between, but non-profits in Texoma are still doing all they can to show appreciation for those who help.

As seen with The Arc of Wichita County earlier this week.

“To kick off volunteer week, we did do a parade around town to go see all of our members so we ended up having 12 or 15 [cars],” The Arc executive director Addison Roberts said.

Some have been able to keep the volunteers they still have busy with online services and are continuing their work with the same excitement as before.

“Our volunteers are rock stars,” Grimsinger said. “We have volunteers that have that much harder because they are worried about their kids and they do want their children to know that they are not alone.”

It’s also an important time for volunteers at the North Texas Area United Way, where they can help folks get their taxes in line, before the newly extended deadline on July 15th.

“We are very very grateful to have volunteers who are knowledgeable and still willing to help us even with the situation the way that it is,” North Texas Area United Way executive director Carol Marlar said.

But others don’t have the luxury of moving their services online and are seeing a dramatic drop in volunteers.

Camp Fire executive director Bettye Ricks says they usually have volunteers lined up at this time, now, they’ll just have to wait and see.

“We have probably 50 or so councilors, and at the pool we have about 12 or 15 on our pool staff,” Ricks said. “… I lay awake lots of nights thinking what can we do about this and this and this.”

In an abnormal national volunteer week, all four of these local non-profits hope to return to giving back to the community the best way they know how, as soon as possible.

