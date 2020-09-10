Local nonprofit and church break ground on Play for All Playground

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit and church are coming together to give all children a place where they can come and play.

The Upside, Advocacy and Advancement for Individuals with Down Syndrome and Park Place Christian Church broke ground earlier Thursday on phase one of the Play for All Playground.

Heather Johnson’s daughter Eve was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy when she was 11 months old and it is because of her this park is in the process of being built.

“I just always talked about how much we wished there was something for eve that she could go and do and participate,” Johnson said. “She has two big sisters and we weren’t able to have play dates anymore because people would want to go to the park and she would just have to sit and watch pretty much which was no fun for her.”

Playground Committee Chair Candy Tucker said that is why their playground will have equipment for all.

“One of the things that you’ll notice on our playground when it is finished is that it has an anti-static/anti-bacterial ground cover,” Tucker said. “So, it’s not only comfortable but safe to play on. It’s easy for wheelchair access. All of our equipment is inclusive, there’s nothing in there that is labeled handicap though everyone can play on it.”

Tucker also said they have two more phases to go and if you would like to donate you can go to Wells Fargo Bank where they have an all-inclusive playground account or through the Givelify app under Park Place Christian Church.