Local nonprofit gives WF couple new wheelchair ramp, free of charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A nonprofit that travels all around the state has made its way to Wichita Falls.

The Texas Ramp Project provides free wheelchair ramps to low-income older adults and people with disabilities.

Saturday, Oct. 10, they provided Norma and Mike Atkinson with a brand new ramp for their porch.

Their porch steps collapsed last year and they contacted Texas Ramp Project for a little help.

Steven Ulrick, Texas Ramp Project Wichita County area coordinator, said, “We build ramps for people that do not have the financial capability yet they are stuck in their homes because of their physical limitations they cannot get out. So we make it so that they’re more mobile and they can go out and enjoy themselves with their life a lot more.”

Ulrick said he came to the house to measure and cut the materials earlier this week, and they finished the project early this morning.

To sign up for a ramp, click here.