Local nonprofits and WF Housing Authority seek help from city council with rent assistance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County nonprofit and the Wichita Falls Housing Authority raised concerns Tuesday morning about post-pandemic housing needs at the Wichita Falls City Council Meeting.

An Eviction Moratorium that has been in place for the country since March of last year is set to be lifted at the end of this month leaving many right here in Wichita Falls in a tough place.

“There’s a potential of several people, several of our fellow Wichitans being evicted,” said Steve Sparks, Wichita Falls Housing Authority Commissioner.

The Wichita Falls City Council will tackle an agenda item to protect local families from facing evictions [and] local nonprofits say the best way to do so is by creating an Eviction Diversion Team.

“We’re hoping that we can have a centralized place where people can go apply for some rent assistance, [and] were hoping that we can get some of the money from the cares act and Texas rental assistance, that kind of stuff,” said Kris Gossom, Executive Director for Interfaith Outreach services.

Both Kris Gossom and Sparks say they’ve seen the concern on local residents faces regarding this issue.

“They’re just really frightened, they’re scared that there’s not gonna be any place to go that they’re gonna have to move. Some of these people have been in the same place for a long time,” said Gossom.

Local housing officials know just how important affordable housing is [and] they say they hope City Council will join them in their efforts

The creation of this Eviction Diversion Team will be on the agenda for the next City Council meeting, and the Wichita Falls Faith Mission is having a Zoom meeting over the issue next Tuesday at 2:15 P.M.

