Local nursing home, rehab discuss COVID-19 precautions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nursing home, like many other healthcare facilities, is doing what they can to protect the wellbeing of their residents.

Officials with Texhoma Christain Care said they have yet to have a case of COVID-19 on campus and they believe their practices to promote health and safety is the reason.

“We haven’t had any cases here so far so we’ve been doing really well at infection control,” Texhoma Christian Care Wound Care Nurse Dustin Campos said.

Texhoma Christian Care is a center that handles everything from independent living and short-term rehabilitation to long term nursing care.

Though it is impossible to stay 6-feet away from patients in healthcare, Campos said since the COVID-19 pandemic, many changes have been put in place to protect employees and residents.

“The measures that we are putting in place as far as social distancing is when our therapist walk with somebody they stand behind them, that way we are not face-to-face,” Campos said. “We do wear masks, we do wear the gloves, we try to keep interactions as brief as possible, we get in, we do what needs to be done, we get out.”

TCCC’s Minimum Data Set Coordinator Renata Wilste said the campus is tightly controlled, so things like communal dining and group activities have stopped as well as employees and guests are screened.

However, Wilste said they have been doing what they can to lift everyone’s spirits.

“Yesterday, we had a parade in on the buildings, it will happen in the south building today and then the west tomorrow,” Wiltse said.

“When we got into healthcare we knew what we were signing up for, this is part of the job and our dedication to the patients,” Campos said. “So we are going to do whatever it takes to keep them safe,” Campos said.

“We’re actually very lucky to have plenty of what we need so we are using the appropriate PPE depending on what kind of patient it may be,” Wiltse said.

They are hoping it doesn’t get to that point, plans are in place to access more PPE should the need arise.

Wiltse and Campos urge everyone to continue to follow safety guidelines as we continue to combat the coronavirus.

Since TCCC is a nonprofit, they are always in need of donations, contact Jaymee Holder at TCCC to donate.