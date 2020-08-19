Local officials push for census participation as deadline nears

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are only 45 days to turn in 2020 census data.

Wichita Falls administrator Karen Montgomery-Gagne said just over 60% of citizens in Wichita Falls have turned in their census form.

“We don’t get counted, we’re gonna lose out on money. And it affects us for 10 more years. We have one shot to get it right in 2020. Because we’re stuck until 2030,” Montgomery-Gagne said.

Census workers are beginning to visit homes that haven’t signed up yet. The deadline to turn in census paperwork is September 30.