Local oil industry experiences decline in sales, job loss due to pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As industries adjust to working during a pandemic, the oil and gas industry has seen a big decline in sales. The industry has also seen lots of job loss because of low sales.

Competition from Saudi Arabia and Russia combined with the pandemic, has made it harder for producers in the United States and in Texas to sell oil.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Russia started selling cheap oil which made it harder for producers in the U.S. to sell their oil. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people indoors, the demand for oil is decreasing.

“People are driving less right now,” Texas Alliance of Energy Producers president Jason Modglin said. “Typically we’d be at high demand because of summer, we’re not seeing that right now. And so it’s definitely impacted producers with low prices and that’s resulted in some job loss.”

On April 20, the price of U.S. oil turned negative for the first time in history, with prices for West Texas Intermediate trading at as low as negative $37 a barrel. That number has greatly improved with barrels currently trading at $41, but the rest of the oil industry is still on a downside which affects tax revenue for the state of Texas.

“Oil and gas tax revenues were down 30% from March. It’s a substantial portion of production coming offline and waiting for prices to rebound.”

Officials from Eagle Oil and Gas and other local oil companies say they have loss lots of business throughout the pandemic. But Modglin says that should change some time soon.

“Hopefully both as the world and as Texas comes out of these COVID shutdowns and we get a handle on this virus that economic activity will ramp back up. Hopefully, we’ll see a return in flights and also in vehicle miles traveled.”

While Modglin and others in the oil industry hope for better days they must wait for the economy to recover during COVID-19.

Modglin also said he hasn’t seen any abnormal numbers out of Wichita Falls and the north Texas area.