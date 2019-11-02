Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional is recognizing seven donors for giving the gift of life and one donor in spirit who wished to donate but for certain circumstances could not.

Samantha Eanes, 25, saved five lives after losing her own.

“Donated five organs, and, of course, she was also a tissue donation, so they did corneas and bone, tissue ligaments and all,” Samantha Eanes’ mother Billie Denton said.

Eanes wasn’t registered as a donor, but her mother decided to donate her organs.

A decision that came after she felt God calling her to do so.

“Every time we went to the lobby, we always passed the pictures on the wall, the wall of life and I don’t know, something just kept telling me that it was something we needed to do,” Denton said.

United Regional, alongside the Southwest Transplant Alliance, recognized Eanes and seven others as heroes for life.

They saved a combined 14 lives.

Their pictures, too, will hang on the walls of United Regional.

“When you think about kind of the selflessness of these families who are in their darkest hour, being asked to think about others when they’ve just heard some life-changing news it’s so special, it really is the only place where hope and grief come together,” Southwest Transplant Alliance chief operating officer Sandi Lemons said.

If anyone is on the fence about becoming a donor, Lemons asks that all consider being a part of where hope and grief can come together.

“We never want to think about that, but in the time when you don’t need your organs, and your eyes and your tissue anymore, it’s quite the gift,” Lemons said.

A gift that Eanes gave to many, and a celebration of saving lives that makes her mother reflect on who she was.

“She was an inspiration to all, she was her own person, own personality, she didn’t meet a stranger,” Denton said.

Samantha Eanes saved five strangers she didn’t get to meet, and she’ll be remembered for that always.

To sign up to be an organ donor, click here.