Local organizations donated Thanksgiving meals to families in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving, a time for families to gather around a table full of food and give thanks for their loved ones.

But some low-income households are unable to provide the meal that so many look forward to during this time of year.

That’s why Herb Easley Motors has teamed up with Texoma Community Credit Union and United Way to donate meals to Wichita Falls families in need.

“We’re a community-based organization so everything we do is local so we want to be able to give back to that same local community,” TCCU Marketing Director Lauren McKechnie said.

Community members like Marquita Bair, who is a single mother of two young daughters.

“With thanksgiving of course the meals help with everything,” Bair said.

Bair has been a part of an assistance program through United Way for a year and a half and said the help she’s received from United Way, as well as Herb Easley and TCCU, is because of the good-hearted nature of those nearby.

“Everything is funded by our community so we’re getting these things and it’s because we come from a loving community,” Bair said.

Bair encourages those who need a helping hand this holiday season to reach out to organizations like United Way and to know the help comes without judgment.

“You’re not looked down on. You’re not judged. You’re not anything. These people are genuinely here because they want to help you and the community is giving these resources so that we can use them,” Bair said.

Resources that aim to provide everyone with a healthy and happy Thanksgiving holiday.

Herb Easley Motors and TCCU will be donating more meals to United Way to those like the Bair family in need of a little extra support.