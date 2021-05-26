Local organizations team up during bicycle safety month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — May is bicycle safety month and several local organizations are teaming up to provide bicycles and protective gear to children in our community.

United Regional, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, the North Texas Regional Advisory Council, and the Emergency Nurses Association handed out about 75 bikes and helmets at the Farris Early Childhood Center.

Riding bikes is a great way to get outdoors but the trauma educator at United Regional wants to remind you how important it is to use the proper equipment and follow the rules to stay safe while riding.

“We want to encourage kids to be out and be active all summer but we want them to enjoy outside but we want them to do it safely. So, headstart reached out to us. They asked about maybe having some safety equipment to go along with bicycles the fire department donated. We were really happy to do that,” Trauma Educator with United Regional Laura Pressler said.

Hospital officials donated helmets to encourage kids to wear them this summer along with any other protective gear that could prevent injuries.