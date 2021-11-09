Local organizations want to remind the community of resources for local veterans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veterans Day is a time to reflect and honor those among us who’ve bravely and honorably served this country.

This is a perfect time for leaders in some local organizations to remind veterans that their community is here to serve them.

As Veterans Day approaches many in the community like Glenn Barham, President of the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee, want to take the time to remind the community how important it is to honor those around us who’ve served this country.

“Wichita Falls is a veteran community. Lots of veterans live in this community both active and former veterans in all branches of the military,” Barham said.

Barham said it’s also a good time to assure veterans that this community is full of resources to help them in every area of life.

“There’s the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization that helps. There’s the veteran’s council that the county oversees their operation. There’s a VA clinic here in Wichita Falls, there’s a lot of services for veterans that are provided by the community,” Barham said.

Adding to that list there’s also the local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41, where Commander Joel Jimenez, a Vietnam War veteran himself, has dedicated much of his life to lending a helping hand to those veterans in need.

“We’ve been doing this for twenty years and we still have to have assistance of transporting veterans to these clinics to the VA hospitals, to the Lawton clinics and so forth. We have to help veterans that are so proud they won’t ask,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said they also help veterans complete those simple tasks like going to the bank or even grocery shopping.

“We help them with little things like potty chairs, nobody thinks of that. How about wheel chairs, walkers and so forth and we like to give to these veterans that have done so much for us something new,” Jimenez said.

Both Barham and Jimenez said simply showing up for a veteran in their time of need, goes a long way in one’s life.

“Lots of sacrifice away from home, away from their families, away from their kids and children and we should do everything we can to help those folks when they come back from deployments,” Barham said.

“When I came here to this community, I just wanted to get into one little area where I could help veterans,” Jimenez said.

Help from all of these organizations, Jimenez said he hopes to only see growth for our veterans.

