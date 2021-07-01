Local PD discourages use of 911 to report illegal fireworks

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us and local law enforcement is encouraging residents to practice safe celebrations.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us and local law enforcement is encouraging residents to practice safe celebrations.

They are also reminding people to use the non-emergency line for low-priority calls such as reporting the illegal use of fireworks.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department said first and foremost to practice safe use of fireworks this weekend but also urges folks to refrain from the illegal use of fireworks.

Where there is no illegal use, no calls will have to be made.

Eipper said on the Fourth of July in 2019, they made it to 136 calls, non-emergency and 911 combined.

Last year, seeing lower numbers due in part to the pandemic, officials made it to 27 calls on July 4 and a total of 143 between June first and the end of July.

“We’re working hard out there to take care of these higher priority calls so please that’s another reason why, don’t do it in the city limits,” Eipper said. “None of the other crimes we are investigating are stopping just because it’s July 4th time.”

However, Eipper said by the low number of calls they’ve received between June 1 and July 1, this could be a good sign people are not abusing the 911 systems and he hopes it carries through the weekend.

As a reminder possessing or discharging fireworks within the city limits is punishable by up to $2,000.

The non-emergency number is 940-720-5000.