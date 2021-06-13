Local ‘Pet Lady’ Anne Howe passes away at 84

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anne Howe, known locally as the “Pet Lady” for her appearance on KFDX’s Pet of the Week segment on Fridays, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the age of 84.

Howe was a staple on KFDX’s Friday noon show for over 20 years, bringing adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Wichita County.

Howe began her work for the Humane Society when it originally opened, and she has spent the last 13 years working at the local P.E.T.S. Clinic. Many people may recognize her from the front desk.

Over the years, Howe adopted many senior dogs and leaves behind two. Her two daughters and many of her grandchildren were also involved with P.E.T.S.

Anne Howe served the community through her love of animals everyday.