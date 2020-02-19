Local pickle juice company hopes to make splash on Shark Tank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Studies show that on average Americans eat 8.5 pounds of pickles a year, and that’s what gave one man here in Wichita Falls the idea of starting his own local pickle juice company.

It’s no surprise that pickle juice has multiple health benefits for the human body, and that’s why Fresh Pickle Juices Inc. owner Ed Frescas decided he wanted to provide those benefits to folks right here in Wichita Falls.

“The last position I held was an operations manager for a well-known pickle company and that’s what kind of stemmed the idea,” Frescas said.

With that experience gained, Frescas decided to branch off and open his own company and after running successfully for over a year, Frescas decided to change up the normal formula most folks are used to when it comes to pickle juice.

“It’s clear, and I think that confuses a lot of the consumers because growing up, even myself I was under the assumption that pickles are squeezed by pickles and its got to have that coloration but no that’s not necessarily correct,” Frescas said.

Frescas said it still has the normal taste of any pickles juice, he’s just removed the yellow dye and the preservatives, making what he said is the healthiest form of pickle juice and with customers ordering from all over the United States, Frescas decided to take his new idea to an entirely different level.

“I’m going to be cast for Shark Tank on Friday in Kansas City I was invited to pitch my product there which will be pitching the clean pickle drink,” Frescas said.

From what started as just a small idea in a little warehouse in Wichita Falls, Frescas hopes to turn his dreams into an enterprise come Friday.