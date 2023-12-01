WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again when families nationwide are hitting the streets to check out all of the amazing Christmas light displays.

While most Christmas light lovers are planning to check out the lights while on the ground, Ryan Swiatek, owner of Helicocks Aviation, is taking a unique approach when it comes to checking out the festivities this year.

“I was like, man, I’ve always wanted to go on a Christmas light tour,” Swiatek said. “I thought, well, I’ve got my own helicopter, I’ve got my commercial license, so me and my wife went up and did it. We were like, dude, we’ve got to show Wichita Falls — this is pretty cool.”

So now, Swiatek offers flights around Wichita Falls to check out all the displays, an idea he said has really taken off ever since he made a Facebook post.

“It exploded on Facebook, and here we are today, hammering it out one after another,” Swiatek said.

For $100 a person, Swiatek will take you around to see neighborhood displays, as well as some familiar spots around town. He said the expressions he gets from some of his passengers make it all worth it.

“Most of the people, when they get up in there, the first thing they say is it just feels like you’re floating on a magic carpet,” he said. “You’re just hovering, you don’t get that feeling on an airplane and then most people can’t believe how smooth it is.”

And if you don’t feel comfortable flying at night, Swiatek said he offers more than just Christmas light tours.

“The daylight tours are a lot of fun too. We have the Wichita and Lake Arrowhead tour and tons of animals, pigs, hogs, coyotes, and deer,” Swiatek said.

Swiatek said whether it’s day or night, seeing your hometown from a helicopter is something you and your family will remember for a lifetime.

For more information on how to reserve a spot for a tour, click here.