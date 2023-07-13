WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Recently, being a pilot has come with more downs than ups.

While they have been overworked and underpaid, Greg pounds shares the new changes that make aviation once again a sought-after career.

“A lot of the big airlines have renegotiated contracts with their pilot unions and their pilots, and their pay has jumped significantly because there was a major pilot shortage. Its, more and more people are getting back into it, but they are equating pilots pay, that have been in it for some time to doctors pay at this point in time,” local pilot, Greg Pounds, said.

When asked how someone even begins to become a pilot, Pounds explained.

“It starts by taking a flight lesson. Get in an airplane and getting up and flying and seeing if you like it. It’s just one step at a time,” Pounds said.

We then took to the sky for my own private lesson.

As soon as we were in the air he handed me control.

“There’s nothing cooler than letting someone take the controls for the first time, and they go ‘I’m flying an airplane,’ and then be able to watch their progress as they take it from just the very early stages to learning how to take off to learning how to do all, the maneuvers, and then getting to land which is the most difficult part of flying. It’s just, it’s a very cool process, and I love helping people and sharing aviation with people. It’s just a lot of fun,” Pounds said.

While it’s not a career for all, Pounds shares the path from beginner to pro.

“Private, instrument, commercial, flight instructor, just fly their tail off, train people, and you know get their minimum amount of hours, and then able to move onto the airlines or corporate jobs or whatever,” Pounds said.

Eventually leading to a soaring and profitable career that can begin right here in Wichita falls.

