WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You wake up, go to turn on your kitchen or bathroom sink, but no water comes out.

It’s likely your pipe has frozen, a scenario that Brian Walser of Brian’s Plumbing says he’s all too familiar with.

“We’ve had phone calls where we had to go out and they were at work when it thawed out and it just flooded their house and it’s a disaster,” Walser said.

Frozen pipes bursting and leaving a mess in your home is something that could very well happen to some Texomans in the coming days, making it crucial that you know exactly what to do when you notice a leaking pipe.

“So the main thing to watch out for now is to know where to shut your water off that is the most important thing. So if it thaws out tomorrow, which it’s supposed to, it’ll be in the forties be ready to turn your water off,” Walser said.

If you haven’t heard it enough already, it’s always a good idea on cold nights to leave a faucet or two dripping throughout the night.

“Water moving will not freeze so if you have a water tanker heater on an exterior wall you’ll leave that hot side dripping just a little bit the burners won’t kick on because its got a flow control so a small drip will just keep the pipes from freezing and not kick the heater on. If you have kitchen cabinets that are on an outside wall open the cabinet doors up and let some heat in. I caution people to put a heater under there because it could catch a fire,” Walser said.

Walser says he hopes these tips are helpful for everyone in the coming days and for any future winter weather headed our way.

“Be ready to shut your water off or if you’re leaving town shut your water off before you leave and you could always turn it back on when you get back in town. Might be a little headache but it’ll be worse if you come home and there’s a flooded house,” Walser said.

Helping Texomans stay safe, prepared and hopefully clear of any serious pipe problems.

If you do experience a frozen pipe, don’t hesitate to call the plumber of your choice or the city immediately to minimize damage.