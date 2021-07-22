Local police dispatcher dies from COVID-19

WICHITA CO. TX, (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-time dispatcher with the Iowa Park Police Department has died after being diagnosed with COVID- 19.

John Hare passed away on July 21, 2021, after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

John Hare and his wife were both hospitalized with COVID-19 sometime during the week of July 4 to July 10.

The Iowa Park Police Department posted on July 11 that the day before John Hare was put on a ventilator after he and his wife Lynell were diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 4.

John had been a dispatcher with the Iowa Park Police Department for almost 24 years the Facebook said.

Visitation for John will be held July 26 from 6 p.m until 8 p.m at Pacific Baptist Church in Iowa Park. The memorial services will be held the following day, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Anchor Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

