Local political organizations celebrate Constitution Day by offering easy way to register to vote at MSU

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To celebrate Constitution Day, several political organizations set up shop at Midwestern State University to give students a chance to register to vote in a convenient way!

Not just that, but also providing polling locations and what’s upcoming on the ballot, saving many trips all around town get registered locally.

“I remember when I was in college, I didn’t have time to go to the county clerk,” Rusty Maley with the Wichita County Democratic Association said.

You can’t just register online in Texas, you have to find a place to get and fill out a voter registration form and it has to be delivered in person. But events like this save many the trip.

“That’s what we do, is we take their forms to the courthouse to make sure they’re truly registered, so it’s not up to them to mail it in,” President of the League of Women Voters Wichita Falls Kaye Holland said.

And the results are clear, political organizations working closely together with the MSU Office of Student Leadership and Involvement to put this on.

“Just to know that we’re reaching out to students and they’re actually responding and coming to this event,” graduate assistant Fyane Ford said. “And it shows that students are actually interested in learning about the constitution and their voting rights.”

“You’re influencing your local politics, state, federal, voting is there so we can get the general public’s opinion and I think all these steps are helping as more and more young people are registering to vote,” MSU student Dylan Miles said.

More registering to vote locally too, as many students aren’t from Wichita Falls but it becomes a second home, so getting involved in local issues that affect them while here is a big push.

“I’m here nine months out of the year because I’m not at home and say something like the mayor gets re-elected and I’m coming back here for two more years, it’s going to affect how I go to school, how I do things, how I live so I feel like every student should have a say in that,” student and NAACP member Jayla Walker said.

And organizations around town, like the Wichita County Democratic Association, realize that.

“These kids are our future and we want to help them take the next step into adulthood and registering to vote is major, they got their license at 16, most of them, and now they’re registering to vote, and hopefully in the years to come they will be our future and we want them to feel like they belong and we’re so happy to have them in Wichita Falls,” Maley said.

And anytime you want to register, you can reach out to any of those organizations and they’ll help you get your form to the courthouse!