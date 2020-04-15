1  of  3
Local priest hits the streets to sprinkle holy water, pray for those struggling during Covid-19 pandemic

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s no surprise many folks are hurting in many ways during this global pandemic. Now, imagine being stuck in your home with anxiety over the deadly virus and having no one to talk to.

Prayer, something people around the world rely on to get through hard times, and right now due to COVID-19, its hard times for hundreds of thousands of people across the planet.

“In this time where there are so many people struggling with depression or the repercussions of isolation as well as both fear of sickness and sickness and death, that we feel that the church needs to be alive and out in the crowds,” Priest for St. Benedict Orthodox Church, Father Peter Kavanaugh said.

That’s exactly what Kavanaugh did. Kavanaugh took to the streets not just to pray for the city, but offer blessings as well.

“We see it as, if you will, our call to be gardeners or priests of this world that part of our role as humans is to bless,” Kavanaugh said.

Although this virus has shaken the nation, Kavanaugh sees this situation as a blessing in disguise.

“We in America needed an opportunity to realize that we’re not in control, that we are so dependent on so many conveniences and comforts that we have to get down on our knees and I think our attitude always has to be one of compassion and mercy,” Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh said although they arent able to hold services in-house, he encourages everyone to build their own church within the walls of their homes.

“Mostly we’ve been encouraging one another to make their home into a little church and to spend time with the icons and holy pictures and to light candles and incense and to find a way to cultivate church inside the heart,” Kavanaugh said.

While we all anxiously wait for a break in all this madness, Kavanaugh will be on the frontlines, bible in hand and God at his back.

Some of the places visited by Kavanaugh include United Regional, downtown, the Eastside community, MSU, and local businesses.

