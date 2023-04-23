WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rival Gym Boxing is producing professional fighters that are slowly putting Wichita Falls back on the boxing map.

Emanuel Moreno says mentally and physically he feels strong. At just 18 years old, Moreno said through losses and wins, he’s learned a lot and said he knew it was time to go pro.

For 12 years, Moreno has been boxing at Rival Boxing Gym. Now a professional, he has a record of 2-0 winning by decision in both fights.

“I just ended up texting my coach one day and I told him, ‘hey man, what do you think about going pro?’ and they responded to me, ‘I thought you been ready to go pro,'” Moreno said.

A career move Moreno said he was ready for.

“This is what we’ve been doing our whole lives since the age of six. I’ve been in there with some veterans who’ve been in the game for a while, and they have 20-plus fights. Beating them, it’s given me confidence and it’s telling me this is the level that I need to be at,” Moreno said.

Moreno said moving from amateur level to professional has a different feel as he reflects from his first fight.

“I went back to the corner after the first round and I told my coach, ‘man, this is really different.’ Just the energy, I was in shape, but I guess all the adrenaline and stuff, that conditioning it was just different,” Moreno said.

Moreno’s last fight was back in March. Now nearing his third fight, experience and training camp has prepped him well.

“Preparation is real. The training camp is real. It don’t ever come easy. I love the pros, you know, my coaches they prepared, they always prepare us fighters at the gym to fight as pros. We’ve always been taught that style,” Moreno said.

Moreno is set to fight Thursday in Fort Worth at El Corral West Night Club. We wish him the best of luck as he represents Wichita Falls.

