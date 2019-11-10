Local program helps Texomans with free tax preparation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance helps the military, low income, disabled, elderly with free tax preparation.

The program director is teaching volunteers the standard IRS certification test so they’re able to work at a VITA site. The weekend group will spend three Saturdays learning the ins and outs of tax prep before officially going to work.

The director said it takes all the volunteers possible to get the job done.

“We did over 3,800 returns all total with states and everything else last year, I think 3,414 was the IRS number and there’s only one of me so that’s all my volunteers, that’s all on them, they did that, they made that happen,” VITA program director Genevieve Anderson

Anderson said there’s a wide range of people who choose to volunteer and they can always use more. If you’re interested in the VITA program, visit their facebook page here to learn more.