Local ranch advocates for buying local beef

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wellborn 2R Ranch in Clay County may not be as old as some of the ranches having started operation just 13-years-ago, but operators want to have an impact on ranching business all over Texoma.

They are reaching out to the community with marketing efforts convince shoppers not to just ask where’s the beef, but where does the beef come from?

Buying and eating local is something many Texomans advocate and the Wellborn Ranch is embracing it as well.

“I think it’s important for people to have a connection with their food know where it comes from know how it was raised just be more involved and connected to their food supply chain,” Wellborn Ranch general manager Katherine Scarbrough said.

Scarbrough said buying local will not only give you quality beef but also help the local economy.

“With our beef is we are all-natural and hormone-free and there is still a lot of research that is being done by that done by the European Union but right now we are concerned of what the consumer wants and what they tell us they want,” Scarbrough said.

Butcher’s Meat Owner Rex Powell said he has been hoping for a local ranch to be able to provide meats not only for quality but community

“When we first opened the store five years ago it was my intent to buy local products local beef especially from local establishments here in the community but I haven’t been able to do that, “Powell said.

Powell said being able to buy local is something he has looked forward to for years.

“We have ranchers and farmers in the community and when ranchers do well the community does well its a proven fact I have lived here all my life it’s a one-hand feeds the other and that’s a good thing,” Powell said.