Local reaction to earlier sales of beer and wine in stores

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the beginning of September, House Bill 1518 went into effect, affecting the way you may buy beer and wine on Sundays.

Passed by the 87th Texas Legislature, this bill now allows stores to start the sales of beer and wine at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of at noon.

The bill gives Texans a little more time to purchase these products, and, here locally, stores like United Market Street said they have seen more foot traffic come into the store earlier now to purchase beer and wine.

“It will help us and our business because at 12 o’clock, church lets up, and everybody’s coming up here trying to buy the beer and wine,” United Market Street Store Director Larry Martin said. “So some of that traffic will come earlier now, and it’ll help our load of traffic.”

Martin said before this new law was changed, on Sundays they would often have to decline the sales of beer and wine to customers until noon.

It’s important to note that this new law is only for the sales of beer and wine; stores still cannot sell liquor on Sundays.