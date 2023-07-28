WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local realtor is taking to social media for business success right here in Wichita Falls.

Jennifer Ghigna, a local real estate agent, said that when most people look for someone to help them find a home, they tend to look for someone who they can trust, and for someone who’s relatable. In today’s day and age, one place to find relatable people is on TikTok.

Three years ago, around the pandemic era, Jennifer tried doing real estate on social media websites, Facebook and Instagram but ultimately found that the TikTok platform worked best at building her business. She was able to use relatable everyday terms as algorithms to connect with military families and feel comfortable in trusting her to find them a home.

“It feels good to support small businesses and help change like the average ordinary person’s life,” local real estate agent Jennifer Ghigna said. “I think that TikTok is the platform that gives normal, everyday people an opportunity to be successful. And you no longer have to be this super famous person. You can just be the average person walking down the street and you are given the ability to grow your business at unlimited amounts. It’s, you know, there’s no there’s no limits put on you.”

Soon after starting on the app, Ghigna quickly realized that being her authentic, and sometimes silly, true self allowed her to gain a large following and a lot of interaction. The interaction she received helped her network with other people and Ghigna believes her popularity stems from being able to relate to people.

“Maybe my video pulls up for them and they resonate with them,” Ghigna said. “They can go to my page and they can see that I’ve made other content relating to that and they can. I think it’s helpful because it’s like a one-stop shop. So if you’re a business owner, you could do the same thing. You know, just educate about your product, educate, add value, and show why it would be a good fit for you guys to do business together.”

Ghigna said she feels most blessed to get the chance to help other families who I’ve never had the opportunity to help before.

“I get to have a huge military connection, my brokerage stretches across all 50 states and 22 countries, and I can connect them to another military, military and our military friendly realtor and they’re able to help the family,” Ghigna said.

If you’re looking for a home and want the expertise of a laid-back mom who truly knows everyday life for families, especially in and around our area, you can find the link to Jennifer’s TikTok here.