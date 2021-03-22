Local realtors discuss historic low of homes on market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local realtors say the housing market has been booming throughout the pandemic with homes being flying off the market, but they have been sold so much that there is now a shortage of houses on the market.

“We’re at a historic low in inventory like we’ve never seen in Wichita Falls,” Bishop Realtor Group Realtor Taz Ellet said.

While many markets have been suffering during the pandemic, the housing market soared. Low interest rates led to many homes being sold. As a result, there are currently very few homes left to buy.

Ellet said along with interest rates, the drought may have played a factor in this process.

“We probably had some pinned up buyers and some people that were maybe unsure of our market just a little bit but as we came out of the drought, properties just really seemed, buyers seemed to be entering into the market quite a bit and as a result, our inventory just started flying off the shelves.”

Domain Real Estate Realtor Mason McCleskey said the demand for houses has exceeded the supply and that domain real estate is facing the same inventory issue.

“The inventory is just almost nonexistent. That’s why we’re seeing so many things especially specific price points sell with multiple offers within 24 hours of coming on the market because there’s just no competition,” McCleskey said.

The National Association of Realtors show housing supply dwindling nationally as well. With there not being many signs of inventory rising, these realtors are advising buyers and sellers to get an agent.

“If you’re looking for something in a price point where you know you’re going to compete, you need to know that you have someone working with you who has the experience and knowledge to be able to navigate that process with you,” McCleskey said.

“Get prequalified, find a realtor that can get you into those homes that stays abreast of the market and that’s your best chance of finding a home in this competitive market,” Ellet said.

A competitive market that began the pandemic with a luxury of homes sold but is now making home sellers and buyers choose carefully as they look for a new home.