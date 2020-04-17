Local realtors look forward to showing houses after Disaster Declaration amendments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The changes to Wichita County’s Disaster Declaration mean real estate business can be conducted as usual but with social distancing.

Officials from Bishop Realtor Group said the housing market has slowed down during the pandemic, but officials also said properties are still being posted and sold in one day.

Many realtors are giving virtual tours to comply with the Wichita Falls shelter in place ordinance rules, but they look forward to showing homes in person when the city of Wichita Falls approves its regulation changes on Tuesday to align with the county’s regulations.

“We’re now able to potentially start showing clients in person as long as we limit our contact,” associate Maggie Brumley said. “I hope that encourages everyone and gets everyone excited to potentially start looking for their dream home. We’re gonna do our best to make sure everyone has their protective gear and we’re keeping us safe and you safe as best we can.”

Brumley also said the pandemic is a time for homeowners who aren’t ready to sell to prepare their homes and for homebuyers to prepare their finances if they aren’t ready to buy.

Buying and selling properties is still possible during this time.