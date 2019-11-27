Local rehabilitation center guiding others to life of recovery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— During the holidays, some families in Wichita Falls miss out on seeing their loved ones due to a choice of drug use or crime.

Many try to get help with their additions but struggle to stay committed with the help of rehabilitation programs.

A new program called Sober Living has recently started providing step by step tools to a life of recovery.

“I’m an addict, I’m an addict.”

Bryan Dickerson spent many years of his life in a dark world of drug abuse.

Till one-day sobriety came knocking on his door.

This is why Dickerson got involved with this program that has helped so many, and within a few months, the program now has a building and 5 residents.

“With a lot of hard work and dedication we now have 5 of us here and we are all clean and sober.” House Manager Bryan Dickerson said.

With rules to follow for any new tenant comes with help for many other day to day needs.

“Don’t show up drunk or high, there is no clean time required but from that day on no drinking or using one drink one puff you will have to be evicted,” Dickerson said. “This has to be a safe place for men to live but if you need help getting an ID, we will help with that and point you in the right direction.”

Aside from help with finding a job, Sober Living has an area to do laundry, a kitchen to cook dinner, and a bed to sleep in.

Damien Barnes a recent tenant who has struggled with substance abuse said this program helped him more than any other.

“Every other place I been to which is not that many but they don’t help you find a place to live they don’t help you find a job its all on your own record over here they help me make the first couple of weeks rent,” Barnes said.



“They let me work off rent when I didn’t have a job cause my boss was hurt they literally work with you, it’s like they want you to get sober,” Barnes said.

Damien said Bryan and this program have truly helped him and in return, he wants to continue helping more.

“I just know I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing I’m gonna continue to be a vision of hope,” Dickerson said.

And by being a vision of hope, just like so many other tenants in the program, Dickerson is going down the right path and helping others.