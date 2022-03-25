WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Having good neighbors and a shoulder to lean on is what the community of Jacksboro has relied on at a time like this.

“I live in Nocona, Texas, and I was at home, and I was monitoring the weather there, too, and because it was headed in our direction as well, so once we heard that there was some action happening in Jacksboro, we suspected that we might be needed there,” volunteer Robert Howington said.

And needed they were. A survey of the EF-3 tornado that tore a path through Jacksboro showed that the tornado got up to half a mile wide as it moved through town.

Robert Howington is a volunteer with the Texas Baptist Men, a disaster relief group that comes out to local churches to help them be able to provide meals and shelter to those affected by tornadoes.

“We’re at First Baptist church Jacksboro, and this church is set up in such a fashion that it’s in a good position to help the school system, so they’ve made their classrooms available for this, so they’re converting rooms to classrooms now,” Howington said.

Right across the street from First Baptist Church sits the Parish of Jacksboro, and members like Mary-Kay Hackley said they too felt the love from their neighbors at First Christian Church of Wichita Falls, who brought hundreds of packed meals to help out.

“It’s amazing – I know they know what it’s like because they’ve been through situations like this themselves,” Hackley said. “The church, the community – we are overwhelmed by the support from all of our surrounding communities.”

Support is needed now more than ever.

“It makes us feels good; we come here, and we see how people are impacted, and it hurts,” Howington said. “It hurts to see that, but at the same time it’s a good feeling to try to make a difference.”

“This is one of the most resilient communities I’ve ever seen,” Hackley said. “People come together in amazing ways to support each other, to support this town and this region and all these churches in the area. It never ceases to amaze me how much people are willing to do for their neighbors.”

The town of Jacksboro is seeing willingness and love that stretches for miles.

If you’d like to donate to Jacksboro, you can find information on how to do so here.