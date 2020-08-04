Local residents raise concerns over city’s plans to remove brick obstruction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some residents in a Wichita Falls neighborhood are expressing concern over the city’s planned removal of a manmade brick obstruction across Quail Creek that creates a scenic pond.

A resident and a business owner located just north of Midwestern Parkway behind American National Bank are both worried about what the water channel could potentially turn into.

“You usually have to pay a lot of money for these trees and everything else to get this and it’s here,” Kenny Humpert, who lives right on the water, said.

Humpert and Ty Thacker both see the water channel every day, Humpert from his backyard and Thacker from the window of his office building at 3-T Technologies.

With the city moving forward with the Quail Creek Basin project and plans to knock down the man-made concrete brick barrier due to flooding concerns.

But those, like Humpert, aren’t as concerned.

“I don’t know, I’ve never seen anything close to flooding,” Humpert said.

Humpert has been here since 1996, and Thacker in 2004, both are trying to work with the city to see if there are some potential different options.

“There needs to be a dialogue between the concerned citizens, the city, and Midwestern, and Kenny’s done some of that but the city needs to step up and take the lead in that as well,” Thacker said.

Director of Public Works with the City of Wichita Falls Russell Schreiber said they’ve tried looking at other options, even bringing in three different engineers to look at the area, but still maintains there’s no other way around it.

“Aesthetically it may not be as pleasing as what’s there now,” Schreiber said. “We have to look at the drainage basin as a whole and the city as a whole to protect properties from flooding and improving that channel will protect properties.”

Those with concerns though don’t want this quiet scenic channel to end up a concrete ditch.

“All the cattails growing up and trash and everything else and snakes and who knows what all else is in there, and that’s what this is going to be I’m afraid,” Humpert said.

Both still holding out hope that they can come to an agreement with the city to save the natural-looking creek bed.

“I get it, but we’re not at the end in terms of answers in my opinion,” Thacker said.

This project for the city is apart of a larger city drainage project, creating a concrete channel from Midwestern Parkway to Hampstead, along with the other two phases after that.